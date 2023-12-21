Advertise With Us

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting of suspected robber at South Bend gas station ruled justifiable
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
Report recommends more EV charging stations in South Bend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: First batch of rain moves in on Friday
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis. The...
From fugitive to shackled prisoner, ‘Fat Leonard’ lands back in US court and could face more charges
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway