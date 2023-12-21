Boy seriously injured after getting hit by car in Michigan City

(WCAX)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A boy is recovering from “serious injuries” after police say he was hit by a car Wednesday night in Michigan City.

Officers were called just before 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue. When they arrived, they found a boy lying in the roadway.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for “serious injuries.” His current condition is unknown.

Police did not release the boy’s age, but say he is under the age of 18.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of...

Elkhart police looking to identify check fraud suspect

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of using counterfeit checks at several different Michiana locations.

Health

Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
Beacon says these protocols are now in place due to the increase of respiratory illness in our community.

News

Carbon monoxide safety with former Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone

Carbon monoxide safety with former Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone

Updated: 1 hour ago
Every year, at least 420 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and more than 100,000 visit the emergency room because of it.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Windshield wipers will be needed for those traveling for Christmas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs will stay nearly 20 degrees above average for Christmas weekend

Latest News

News

1 killed in early morning shooting at Phillips 66 in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Police were called early Thursday morning to the Phillips 66 gas station on W. Western Avenue.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone

Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
People gathered for the grand opening of a new family entertainment center Wednesday night.

News

Family fun center Nitro Zone opens in Dowagiac

Updated: 12 hours ago

Community

Riley High School’s sisterhood group donates winter gear to Monroe Elementary students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
Their latest initiative aimed to bring warmth and comfort to Monroe Elementary, as they selected the institution to receive their donations this year.

News

The 2023 mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph.

St. Joseph staircase mural to return

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A St. Joseph art staple is returning for next summer!