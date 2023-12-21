Boy seriously injured after getting hit by car in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A boy is recovering from “serious injuries” after police say he was hit by a car Wednesday night in Michigan City.

Officers were called just before 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue. When they arrived, they found a boy lying in the roadway.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for “serious injuries.” His current condition is unknown.

Police did not release the boy’s age, but say he is under the age of 18.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.