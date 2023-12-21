Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

(WNDU) - Beacon Health System says visitor restrictions are now in place and masking is required when visiting patients at its hospitals.

Beacon says these protocols are now in place due to the increase of respiratory illness in our community.

“We have seen a 200% increase in the number of patients testing positive for flu A and flu B over the past week and also an increase in the number of COVID cases and RSV cases,” says Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

Here’s what this means for visitors:

  • Two masked visitors per patient at a time.
  • Masks are required for all hospital visitors when visiting with patients and in other areas of the hospital with the most vulnerable patients.

“The reason that we felt the need to put these restrictions in place is really twofold,” Dr. Bache explains. “First, of course, we’re concerned about our patients. We want our patients to have an environment where they can be cared for and kept safe and healthy. We don’t want people catching respiratory illnesses when they’re here in the hospital for other reasons. It’s very important.

“The other reason is for staff,” she adds. “We don’t want our staff to be unnecessarily exposed to respiratory viruses. We really need our caregivers healthy. We need them to be able to deliver care to our patients who need us.”

Beacon says masks remain optional at Beacon Medical Group locations, outpatient care offices and clinics, business offices, and fitness centers, but masks should be worn if requested by a patient or staff member.

Masks will be provided at Beacon locations.

Dr. Bache describes recent trends at Beacon hospitals in this video.

