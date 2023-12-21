1 killed in early morning shooting at Phillips 66 in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot and killed early Thursday morning at a gas station on South Bend’s west side.

Police were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Phillips 66 gas station on W. Western Avenue and when they arrived at the scene they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say he died from his injuries. His age and identity have not been released.

There’s no word on any suspects at this time.

