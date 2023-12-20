Why Troy hiring Gerad Parker away from Notre Dame makes sense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Troy Trojans on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after Parker spent the last two seasons with the Irish, first serving as tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator last season. He went on to lead the Irish to their second-highest scoring season ever.

During the introductory news conference, Parker took time to thank Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish for the experience in South Bend.

“The reason I’m here is because people have to take chances on you as long as you’re ready for those chances,” Parker said. “Marcus Freeman, a man who I call a great friend, took a chance on a guy who had never been an offensive coordinator and let me have that opportunity last year.”

Parker joins a team that’s in win now mode, as the Trojans are coming off back-to-back Sun Belt conference titles.

Some Notre Dame fans might be wondering what attracted Troy to hiring Parker away from the Irish. But the more you dig into this hire, the more it makes sense for both sides.

For Troy, Parker has connections to their last two coaches that had success at the job. He played college football at Kentucky with both Neal Brown and Jon Sumrall. He also coached with Brown at West Virginia for two seasons.

For Parker, it’s his first chance to be a head coach, and it’s a program that’s had a lot of recent success under those last two head coaches he has connections with.

But what does this all mean for Notre Dame? For Freeman, it means he has to hire his third different offensive coordinator in the last three seasons. As for who that will be, time will tell as the Irish continue their bowl game prep.

