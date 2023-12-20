Wednesday’s Child: The Incredible Isaieh

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a Michigan boy named Isaieh who needs a permanent home.
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WNDU) - When kids are placed in foster care, the hope is that it’s only temporary. The kids featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments need permanent homes.

Isaieh is 13 years old and is a good student.

“I love school, math, science and homework,” Isaieh said.

He’s a positive child who will brighten any room.

“I am very friendly,” Isaieh said. “I am always in a good mood.”

Sadly, Isaieh’s biological parents died. This foster boy needs a permanent placement that will help him grow and learn.

He wants a family that will play with him.

“With my family I like to watch movies and play games,” Isaieh said.

He’s a big fan of video games, Baby Yoda and SpaghettiOs.

If you would like to learn more about Isaieh, click on these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

