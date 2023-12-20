Steve Angeli ready to lead Irish offense in Sun Bowl

By Julianne Pelusi and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is just 10 days away from playing in the Sun Bowl, and they’re going to be looking a little different when they take the field in El Paso.

Many players are being asked to step up after several of their teammates either entered the transfer portal or opted out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft.

That means for players like Steve Angeli, who will be making his first start as Notre Dame’s quarterback, it’s a chance to get some major reps ahead of next season.

“This is a great opportunity, just preparing the best way I can, getting these guys ready to go, looking forward to getting down to El Paso,” he told the media on Tuesday. “We’re on a mission to get 10 wins and win the Sun Bowl. That’s what’s on my mind, to get a win and represent this university in the right way.”

The Irish will play the Oregon State Beavers, who have also had a fair amount of turnover in El Paso next Friday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

