South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission is planning to host their first public forum on Jan. 15.

The commission explores issues like affordable housing, healthcare and better education.

Back in September, the South Bend Common Council approved forming a committee to look into possible reparations for the city’s Black community.

The commission will gather community feedback and then make recommendations to the Common Council.

“We’re gathering stories from the public, from the community, around harms, specifically focusing on those that occurred against African Americans,” said Doctor Darryl Heller, the co-chair of the commission. “Making recommendations for repairing those harms, and also advancing and making recommendations, how can those harms be prevented from re-occurring into the present, I mean into the future.”

The commission is made up of community members with diverse backgrounds.

The public forum will be held at the Century Center, though a time has yet to be decided.

