South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business

Perry Vine is a wine and mead vendor that’s located in the heart of South Bend at the Emporium building.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What started as a hobby has turned into a business right here in our backyard!

Tavarus Perry joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about how he got his start and give us a history lesson on mead! You can watch his full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

For more information on Perry Vine and its offerings, head to Perry Vine’s website or Facebook page.

Perry Vine is located at 121 S. Niles Avenue in South Bend.

