South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child’s life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer is being hailed as a hero after he helped save the life of a child in the South Bend Police Department’s lobby last week.

Officer Brian Meador was finishing up some work at his desk when he heard a commotion in the lobby. He rushed over to see a panicked couple who said their young child needed help.

The couple was reportedly driving to the hospital when the child became unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department’s headquarters on Sample Street, so they rushed into the lobby for help.

That’s when Officer Meador grabbed the child and began chest compressions. Police say the child became responsive before medics arrived to the lobby.

