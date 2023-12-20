South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child’s life

Officer Brian Meador joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about the remarkable rescue in the South Bend Police Department's lobby.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer is being hailed as a hero after he helped save the life of a child in the South Bend Police Department’s lobby last week.

Officer Brian Meador was finishing up some work at his desk when he heard a commotion in the lobby. He rushed over to see a panicked couple who said their young child needed help.

The couple was reportedly driving to the hospital when the child became unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department’s headquarters on Sample Street, so they rushed into the lobby for help.

That’s when Officer Meador grabbed the child and began chest compressions. Police say the child became responsive before medics arrived to the lobby.

Officer Meador joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about what happened and what was going through his head as we look back at the remarkable rescue. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

Our own Matt Gotsch also spoke with Officer Meador about his heroic efforts and will have a full story coming up tonight on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child's life

South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child's life

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer Brian Meador joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about what happened and what was going through his head as we look back at the remarkable rescue.

News

We're officially on the countdown to Christmas. That means being around more people this time...

Preventing the spread of RSV throughout the holiday season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Basics like washing your hands, avoiding, close contact with others, and cleaning frequently used surfaces can help prevent the spread of RSV this holiday season.

News

RSV cases in babies rise during winter months

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs climb into the low 50s for Christmas weekend

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Brothers indicted for theft of 123 guns from Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Twp.

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Elkhart High School teacher gets keys to new Habitat for Humanity home

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house

Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Christmas came a little early for an Elkhart mom and her daughter, as they received keys to their new home Tuesday night.

Notre Dame

Steve Angeli ready to lead Irish offense in Sun Bowl

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi and WNDU.com
Angeli is one of several Irish players who are being asked to step up after several of their teammates either entered the transfer portal or opted out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft.