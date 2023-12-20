South Bend police officer saves Christmas (again) by providing CPR to toddler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer is being hailed as a hero after he helped save a child’s life in the South Bend Police Department’s lobby last week.

A family was in the process of taking their toddler back to the hospital after he had fallen ill. When he became unresponsive, they ran into the police station, carrying him in their arms into the lobby, hoping someone could help their child.

Officer Brian Meador wasn’t even supposed to be in the building last week, as his shift typically ends earlier in the day. The CPR instructor stayed late for a neighborhood association meeting, meaning he was there when needed most.

“Our shift typically ends at 4 o’clock, and on another side note, I was actually supposed to be at my wife’s corporate Christmas party that day, but she wasn’t feeling well, so we decided not to go, so my schedule had changed completely and was able to attend the meeting, and so, everything just aligned, and I was in the right place at the right time,” said Brian Meador, a community resource officer with the South Bend Police Department.

In the video, the boy’s parents dash into the station while his mother carries him as Officer Meador and fellow officers rush out to assist.

As his office is right off the lobby, Meador was nearby to hear the plea for help.

“About the time I got to the door, I heard, ‘He’s not breathing,’ so I got out the door as fast as I could,” Meador said. “I saw a young mother and dad standing over there on the other side of the lobby. Mom was holding the baby in her arms, and you could kind of tell he was limp.”

The parents then hand the child to Meador, and without hesitation, Officer Meador begins providing CPR and instructing fellow officers to follow CPR protocol, eventually reviving the boy.

“In the video, you can kind of see me point and instruct Officer Cole to call 911, not even realizing we’re in the police department lobby; he’s already on his radio with EMS,” Meador said. At that point, I asked him to have the ambulance step up, and fortunately, by doing chest compressions, I was able to get the child back prior to EMS arriving. They actually pulled up right as the baby started crying, and I can be honest with you: I almost cried myself because that’s when the emotions kind of overtook everything, and that was music to my ears. I just wanted to keep him crying and breathing until the paramedics got there and took over.”

You may recognize Officer Meador from around this time last year, as he and fellow South Bend Officers helped save Christmas after a local family had their presents and holiday meal stolen by a real-life Grinch.

“There was a situation where a family had just that: a real-life Grinch,” Meador said. “Somebody had broken in and taken the presents and food and everything else, so we were able to throw together some food and presents for the kids and get it delivered just in time for Christmas.

FOP Lodge 36 and its Santa’s Elficers program made providing the gifts and food possible.

“We have partnered with Toys for Tots, so that’s an even bigger responsibility for us,” Meador said. “We’ll be getting more toys and donations in to serve the citizens of Michiana.”

This time around, he says hands-on CPR training and quick thinking by the parents saved the toddler’s life.

“A huge shoutout to mom and dad for being aware, being attentive, showing that care and concern for their child; that’s huge,” Meador said. “If they wouldn’t have acted as quickly as they did, it could’ve been a completely different story.”

Officer Brian Meador (South Bend Police Department)

And this isn’t the first time Officer Meador has saved a life this year.

“I had been called to a medical emergency, it wound up being an overdose, and I got there, there were already other officers on scene, but we were able to administer CPR and Narcan, and brought the individual back prior to EMS getting there,” Meador said. “Different situation but still the same; your training goes into effect, and that’s a life on the floor regardless of the circumstances, and you do what you’re trained to do.

After saving two lives in 2023, it is almost guaranteed that Officer Meador will receive a lifesaving award within the next few months, but awards do not drive Meador. He says that helping the community is why he became a police officer.

“Our job as officers is to assist, to serve the public, and to step in when help is needed,” Meador said.

If you are in a situation where someone needs medical intervention, Meador says training is central to success.

“Take advantage of education and training opportunities,” Meador said. “Seek out local CPR classes, the American Heart Association, or the American Red Cross because you never know. You could be sitting in a restaurant, and somebody starts choking. It could be a family member; you don’t know what might happen at any given moment, so being prepared is key. Do something to make yourself better, so that you’re in a position to where if this does happen, you know what to do.”

After two years of saving Christmas for two separate families, some in the police station have dubbed Meador, “Officer Claus.”

Officer Meador also joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to discuss the remarkable rescue in the South Bend Police Department’s lobby. You can watch their full conversation in the video below:

