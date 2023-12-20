South Bend Police Department swears in four officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department just got a bit bigger as four officers were sworn in Wednesday morning.

It was a packed house inside the department’s auditorium, filled with officers and loved ones.

After being sworn in each officer had a family member pin their badge.

16NewsNow spoke with one officer, who says he decided to become an officer seven years ago when his daughter was born.

“I mean, it’s something I have wanted for a pretty long time and now I am finally here,” said Karl Thomas. “Being here, being able to achieve my goals, and getting ready to help out in the community. It’s a huge relief finally being able to do what you want to do.”

One current officer shared that compared to years past there has been an uptick of new officers.

“We hired four new officers, compared to what we were two years ago in manpower we have come a long way in the last year and a half to fulfill the protection of the city of South Bend and fulfill the needs of the department,” said Uniform Chief Joseph Leszczynski. “With the help of the training bureau and all of these people who still want to be police officers in the city of South Bend, it’s a miracle that we have done that. And we have achieved our manpower goals in the city of South Bend.”

The chief also shared it’s a great feeling knowing when it’s time to retire some officers are ready to take on the job and continue protecting the community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.