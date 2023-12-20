South Bend Police Department swears in 4 new officers

After being sworn in, each officer had a family member pin their badge.
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department just got a bit bigger, as four officers were sworn in Wednesday morning.

It was a packed house inside the department’s auditorium on Sample Street, filled with officers and loved ones. After being sworn in each officer had a family member pin their badge.

One of the new officers says he decided to become an officer seven years ago when his daughter was born.

“I mean, it’s something I have wanted for a pretty long time, and now I am finally here,” says Karl Thomas. “Being here, being able to achieve my goals, and getting ready to help out in the community — it’s a huge relief finally being able to do what you want to do.”

One current officer says there has been an uptick of new officers compared to years past.

“We hired four new officers, compared to what we were two years ago in manpower we have come a long way in the last year and a half to fulfill the protection of the city of South Bend and fulfill the needs of the department,” says Uniform Chief Joseph Leszczynski. “With the help of the training bureau and all of these people who still want to be police officers in the city of South Bend, it’s a miracle that we have done that. And we have achieved our manpower goals in the city of South Bend.”

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says it’s a great feeling knowing when it’s time for him to retire, some officers are ready to take on the job and continue protecting the community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana offering ‘First Day Hikes’ to kickstart 2024

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Parks has organized multiple hikes across the state on Jan. 1.

News

After being sworn in, each officer had a family member pin their badge.

South Bend Police Department swears in 4 news officers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
After being sworn in, each officer had a family member pin their badge.

Sports

Elkhart County Miracle moving home games from Nappanee to Elkhart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
The minor league baseball team will play its home games in 2024 at the Elkhart Athletic Complex just off Waterfall Drive.

Business

South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Tavarus Perry joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about how Perry Vine got its start and give us a history lesson on mead!

Latest News

News

Perry Vine South Bend

South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business

Updated: 2 hours ago
Perry Vine is a wine and mead vendor that’s located in the heart of South Bend at the Emporium building.

High School

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens talks Indiana Basketball HOF induction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Coach Coddens joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about her big announcement.

News

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens talks Indiana Basketball HOF induction

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens talks Indiana Basketball HOF induction

Updated: 3 hours ago
Coach Coddens joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about her big announcement.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs climb into the low 50s for Christmas weekend

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: The Incredible Isaieh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a Michigan boy named Isaieh who needs a permanent home.

News

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a Michigan boy named Isaieh who needs a permanent home.

Wednesday’s Child: The Incredible Isaieh

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a Michigan boy named Isaieh who needs a permanent home.