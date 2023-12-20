Preventing the spread of RSV throughout the holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases continue to be reported across the country and we’ve even seen a rise in cases closer to home this winter. That’s why it’s important to know what to look out for, especially as the holidays approach.

Some of the symptoms you will find with RSV are like that of the flu. It can include symptoms like those a cough, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, sore throat, fever, mild headache, lack of energy and more.

While symptoms are usually mild, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to complications in some groups.

The groups most affected by RSV are children under the age of 2, adults with underlying medical issues, and those 65 years or older.

And as the countdown to Christmas begins, the travel has already started, and germs will be swapping! So, it’s important for people to be weary this time of year, especially those with little ones.

“Usually around December, January we see a huge surge in babies who are hospitalized for RSV infection,” said Dr. Frank Esper of Cleveland Clinic. “Most commonly, they’re under the age of two, but really under the age of six months is when they really have a hard time with it.”

There are some easy ways to prevent the spread of germs. Doing the basics like washing your hands, avoiding close contact with others, and cleaning frequently used surfaces can help.

And of course, getting vaccinated is the number 1 way to help prevention. Earlier this year RSV vaccines were approved for women who are pregnant and adults over the age of 60. There is also an RSV immunization shot for babies under eight months.

All this to say, exposure around this time can come from anywhere, so its important to keep that in mind as we continue to go out this holiday season.

“You go out into the world and you’re going to have exposure to RSV,” said Dr. Esper. “It doesn’t always have to be the school, it could be the supermarket, it could be a movie theater, it could be a drugstore. There are people out there that have RSV and don’t even know that they’re sick and then they could then spread it to people who do get sick.”

