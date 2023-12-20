Notre Dame men fall at home to The Citadel 65-45

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame fans came into the season expecting growing pains from this new-look Irish team.

Did they expect a 20-point loss at home to a mid-major that was predicted to finish second-to-last in its conference this season? Probably not.

The Citadel rolled past Notre Dame 65-45 on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion. It’s the Bulldogs’ first win over a Power 5 opponent since defeating Pittsburgh 78-63 on Nov. 9, 2021. It was also the program’s second win over an ACC opponent in the last 44 matchups.

Elijah Morgan, a former Notre Dame walk-on guard who now plays for The Citadel (7-5), scored a career-high 19 points against his former team, and made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Morgan banked in a 3-pointer with 10:18 left in the second half to give The Citadel the first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. It came during The Citadel’s 23-4 run — for a 55-39 lead — as the Irish missed 11 of 12 shots.

Notre Dame (4-7) made just four of its first 18 shots of the second half (22%) and finished 17 of 64 (27%).

J.R. Konieczny had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame. Markus Burton, who ranks fifth nationally amongst Division I freshmen with 15.8 points per game, scored 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Julian Roper II, averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play due to left foot soreness.

Notre Dame continues a six-game homestand on Friday against Marist. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

