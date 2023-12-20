Advertise With Us

Notre Dame Football signs 23 high school recruits on National Signing Day

Dec. 20, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football program had 23 high school kids who said they would attend Notre Dame in 2024 to play football and today all 23 signed their national letters of intent.

Notre Dame’s class of recruits is considered a top ten class by some of the recruiting services that rank the players, others have the class ranked just outside the top ten.

The Fighting Irish also signed six players from the transfer portal, including former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard who Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman called the best quarterback available in the transfer portal.

Last year on National Signing Day the Irish lost a couple players who had given the team a verbal commitment, but then changed their minds when it came to signing their letters of intent.

That was not a problem this year.

WNDU sports director Julianne Pelusi will have complete coverage of National Signing Day, including Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s news conference, later today on WNDU on air and online.

