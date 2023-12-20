Advertise With Us

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the TV station said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend
Concord Mall will be transformed into the Concord Business Park.
Concord Mall transforming into business park
Three African painted zoo pups at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend
Potawatomi Zoo’s new African painted dog pups paint story of survival

Latest News

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck plays with Kaine, a dog awaiting...
America’s animal shelters are overcrowded with abandoned pets; operators say they’re in crisis mode
Many animal shelters are overcrowded, often with larger dogs. (Associated Press)
Kennel crush: Animal shelters struggling with too many dogs blame economic and housing woes
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
2 killed in news helicopter crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend