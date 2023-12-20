Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: The alcohol crisis in the US

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Americans are smack dab in the middle of an alcohol crisis. 12% of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 are caused by alcohol abuse.

But did you know that alcohol doesn’t just affect your body but can impact your brain?

Not only can drinking kill, but drinking too much can cause a form of permanent brain damage called Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome or wet brain.

“Wet brain or WKS would not typically manifest until we saw someone drinking perhaps, at least, six or seven drinks a day on average,” said Dr. Joseph Schacht, a psychologist.

University of Colorado Psychologist Joseph Schacht says there are two parts to WKS. First, encephalopathy causes people to seem drunk even when they’re sober.

“Wernicke Syndrome is characterized in particular by motor difficulties,” Schacht said. “So, difficulty walking, falling over or losing one’s balance, as well as some mental confusion.”

The second stage, psychosis, causes hallucinations and delusions.

“They can also be confused for symptoms of other dementias,” Schacht continued.

These symptoms are caused by a lack of Vitamin B1.

“The symptoms of Wernicke Syndrome can be identified and treated. That can be very simple with simply thiamine or Vitamin B1 supplementation. But if that is not treated, it will progress to, of course, psychosis, which is not treatable,” Schacht said.

The damage can be reversed if caught early. But the only way to prevent it is to minimize or quit drinking.

If you worry about your drinking or someone you know, help is always available! Just ask your doctor!

