Indiana offering ‘First Day Hikes’ to kickstart 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get some exercise to start the new year, how about at a state park?

Indiana State Parks has organized multiple hikes across the state on Jan. 1. Residents can get some fresh air and start the year off on the right foot.

Our area’s hiking events are enclosed below:

Indiana Dunes State Park : Meet at the Nature Center for a hike along Trail 7 from 10 a.m. to noon CST. See the park landscapes and learn about park history. Enjoy snacks and a cozy campfire provided by Friends of the Indiana Dunes.

Pokagon State Park : Enjoy a self-guided 2.5-mile hike through the park’s beautiful winter landscapes. The hike will begin and end at the CCC Shelter, where refreshments and a cozy fire will be provided by Friends of Pokagon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available in the Main Beach parking lot and near the basketball courts. No modern restrooms will be available near the CCC shelter, but a vault toilet will be open.

Potato Creek State Park : This 1-mile, moderate hike on Trial 3 meets at Quaken Aspen Shelter at 1:30 p.m. and takes about an hour. Please wear hiking or snow boots. This hike has vistas of Potato Creek and Worster Lake. Bring binoculars to enjoy eagles and other wildlife.

Tippecanoe River State Park : Meet at the fire tower parking lot at noon for this 1/2-mile hike, which will include a talk on where the local fauna goes during the winter.

