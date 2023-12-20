Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb announces $31M in funding for state trails

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced more opportunities to get out and walk!

State officials announced the Next Level Trails Round 4 grant recipients on Wednesday, allowing more money to go toward new trails throughout the state.

Today’s addition of $31 million brins the state’s total investment to $180 million.

$120 million has already been awarded to 73 communities for over 190 miles worth of trails.

