Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens talks Indiana Basketball HOF induction

Coach Coddens joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about her big announcement.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may remember last week we told you about the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announcing its 22nd women’s induction class.

One of the members in that class includes former Washington head coach Marilyn Coddens!

Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) titles, six sectional championships, three regional titles, two semi-state titles, and one state championship in 2006-2007.

Coach Coddens joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about her big announcement. She got emotional when talking about the honor and what it means not just for her, but also for the “Pride of the West Side.”

“It’s so humbling. . . What an honor, not just for me, but for Washington and South Bend,” she said. “We have the greatest fans.”

Coddens, who isn’t one for the limelight, gave a lot of praise to her players and their accomplishments during her conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short.

“We’re so proud at Washington to have five Indiana All-Stars and a Mental Attitude Award winner,” she said. “It’s an overabundance of great things that happened for our young ladies, and again for the Washington community in South Bend.”

Coddens also touched on her coaching philosophy and what she misses most about being on the sidelines while talking to Lauren and Josh. You can watch the full interview in the video above!

Coddens will be honored with the rest of the 2024 women’s class in April.

