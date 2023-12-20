Former Irish QB Tyler Buchner returning to Notre Dame to play lacrosse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will be making a return to South Bend this spring to graduate and play lacrosse.

Buchner, who transferred to Alabama last offseason from Notre Dame, entered the transfer portal as a lacrosse player earlier this month. Shortly afterwards, reports surface that he would return to Notre Dame after finishing out the football season with the College Football Playoff-bound Crimson Tide.

Buchner confirmed those reports in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon.

I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May. Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. — Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) December 20, 2023

Buchner joins a program that won its first national title in May. With the College Football Playoff ending in early January, Buchner will be ready for the start of lacrosse season in February.

While in high school, Buchner was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country. He went to Notre Dame after not playing football his senior season in high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was passed up for the starting job in 2021 in favor of Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan.

Buchner was named the starter in 2022, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the season against Marshall.

However, he recovered in time for Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina and was named the starter for that game after Drew Pyne, who took over as starter after Buchner’s injury, announced he was transferring to Arizona State. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s win in the Gator Bowl and earned MVP honors.

Buchner announced his intention to transfer from Notre Dame just days after Notre Dame’s 2023 Blue-Gold Game, where he struggled and seemingly took a step back in the quarterback battle against veteran Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. He found a new home a couple of days later in Tuscaloosa, where he was reunited with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

At Alabama, Buchner appeared in two of the Crimson Tide’s first three games this season, completing 8 of 19 passes for 61 yards. He was named the starter against South Florida, but struggled and ultimately lost a quarterback competition with Jalen Milroe.

No. 4 Alabama plays No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The winner advances to the national championship game on Jan. 8.

