First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend

The handoff between systems has been made and temperatures will reflect it on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s on Wednesday and stay in the lower 40s through the weekend. In fact, a few 50 degree days will be around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. With the ridge, skies will remain mostly clear on Wednesday and rain chances will stay low through Friday. A weak system will work from the south to the north across the US on Thursday and bring light showers to Michiana on Friday. Rainfall totals remain low with on and off light showers in the forecast during the day.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. High 42F. Low 28F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day. Chance of light rain showers Thursday evening and night. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. High 43F. Low 38F. Wind SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with pockets of drizzle to a light shower. High near 48F. Low 40F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun. High 52F. Low 45F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with a chance of light rain showers throughout the day. High 54F. Low 45F. Wind SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

