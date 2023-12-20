Feeling down this holiday season? Here’s how to deal with the holiday blues

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a lot of pressure that comes with the holiday season… Getting the right gifts, making sure Aunt Martha gets invited to the choral concert, keeping a smile on grandma’s face.

Sometimes, all that holiday pressure results in the holiday blues.

Whether somebody is dealing with grief, loneliness, or just the reality that Uncle Larry is going to drink too many old fashioneds — the holidays are filled with triggers.

Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a clinical psychologist and the vice president of clinical services at Warsaw’s Bowen Center, says very few of us are living a Hallmark movie during the holidays.

“The reality is people have relational issues,” she explains. “They have stressors. They have financial stress, work stress.”

The holiday blues are a real thing, but what do we do about the blues? Dr. Liebetrau encourages us to accept reality.

“So, I think really a great starting point is to say perfect does not exist,” she says.

Now, if you have a workout routine, Dr. Liebetrau says it is super important to keep that routine going throughout the holidays.

“It is healthy in general, but it also releases chemicals in your brain that just makes you feel good,” she says.

And here’s another key point — Dr. Liebetrau says we need to eat well during the holidays. Nutrition is important.

“It’s really important to eat healthy because food fuels the cells in your body,” she says. “Your brain is part of your body. So, if you’re not fueling your body in a healthy way, it’s not going to feel good and it’s not going to function well.”

And on the topic of nutrition, Dr. Liebetrau encourages us to practice moderation when it comes to both alcohol and caffeine.

Dr. Liebetrau points out that grief is amplified by the holidays, whether it’s the first Christmas without a lost loved one or just that empty chair at the table. She says it’s okay to reach out for help if you are going through a tough time. But she also points out that it is okay to say no to an invitation if what you really need is alone time.

