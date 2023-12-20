Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas came a little early for an Elkhart mom and her daughter, as they received keys to their new home Tuesday night.

Cara Storer is a first-time hometown thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s home-ownership program.

Storer’s friends encouraged her to apply.

The beautiful, one-story home is located on Kelsey Avenue in Elkhart.

“I’m feeling kind of overwhelmed. There are a lot of people in there and it’s also the last week of the semester and Christmas is coming, so there’s a whole bunch of commotion going on everywhere,” said Storer.

Storer is a biology teacher at Elkhart Community Schools, and is known for her hard work and dedication.

“So, Cara, like all of our other partner families, has worked really hard to get here. So, she has saved money. She has put in over 250 hours of sweat equity on learning how to manage money, how to manage a home, how to be a good neighbor and also working on other peoples’ houses. So, she has worked really hard to get to this point,” said Greg Conrad, who is the president of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.

Storer said she applied for the program because she wanted to give her daughter a better life.

“This is going to be amazing, not only for myself and for Evelyn, like she’s going to see like, ‘mom bought a house. Mom built this house. My mom built this house.’ Who else can say that?” said Storer.

“And every one of our homes is special. I think what made this one particularly special was that it was in honor of our longest-serving volunteer Chuck Vetter, and we partnered with his family and First Presbyterian Church on this specific build. They had a significant role in it and Chuck worked on more than 150 houses over 30 plus years,” said Conrad.

There are two more dedications later this week.

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is dedicated to its mission of providing affordable housing and empowering families along the way.

