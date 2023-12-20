Advertise With Us

Elkhart County Miracle moving home games from Nappanee to Elkhart

(Elkhart County Miracle)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s newest minor league baseball team will be moving its home base from Nappanee to Elkhart after just one season.

After playing its inaugural season in 2023 at NorthWood High School’s Field of Dreams, the Elkhart County Miracle announced on Wednesday that the team will play its home games in 2024 at the Elkhart Athletic Complex just off Waterfall Drive (behind Elkhart Freshman Academy, formerly Elkhart Central High School).

Team president Craig Wallin feels the switch will be a positive one.

“Our club had a great launch last year at Northwood’s Field of Dreams facility as we brought minor league baseball back to Elkhart County for the first time in 113 years,” Wallin says. “I’m really looking forward to playing at our new home in Elkhart.”

The Elkhart County Miracle play in the independent Northern League. The team is primarily made up of top-tier, college-eligible and minor league prospects from all over the country, as well as a few players from the Michiana area.

Northern League President Don Popravak says he could not be happier about the move.

“I believe the new location is ideal for the franchise’s growth,” he says. “Playing minutes from the central downtown area will attract an even larger fan base.”

The Miracle finished 20-33 in their inaugural season. Prior to 2023, the last pro team to play in Elkhart County was the Elkhart Blue Sox in 1910.

For more information, head to the team’s website.

