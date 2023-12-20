Chick-fil-A gets final approval for new restaurant at former Benton Twp. Steak ‘n Shake

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Chick-fil-A has been given the final approval by Benton Township trustees for a new restaurant at the township’s former Steak ‘n Shake.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the civil engineering firm that is working with the popular fast-food chain is expected to tear down the old Steak ‘n Shake building at 1917 Pipestone Road and build a new Chick-fil-A.

The board’s vote comes after the planning commission’s unanimous recommendation for the new restaurant last week.

In addition to the land on 1917 Pipestone Road, the company will buy a portion of adjacent land from Brookfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram that will be used for a two-lane drive-thru.

Construction on the new restaurant is expected to begin in the spring, with hopes that it will open its doors in October or November.

The civil engineering firm working with Chick-fil-A says it still has to submit a construction plan to the township and still needs approval from both the road commission and the drain commission. But once those approvals are completed, they say they’ll be able to get to work on the new restaurant.

Steak ‘n Shake closed its Benton Township restaurant in 2019.

