Beloved Green Acres stray rescued following head injury

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A cat is getting the care it deserves after being rescued by the Michiana Humane Society!

Last week, an injured stray cat was brought to the shelter for care thanks to his neighbors in the Green Acres neighborhood in Michigan City. The couple had seen the cat before and noticed he had a painful-looking head injury.

Staff named him Dasher, and the Humane Society’s vet care team examined his injury, which was determined to be an abscess. The abscess was drained and cleaned, and he was given antibiotics.

The Humane Society asked online if anyone knew the cat, and it was determined he was a fixture of the Green Acres community. Some residents shared that they had fed him and set up a warm place to sleep outdoors, but none could take him in.

Dasher is still on medical hold, so he isn’t quite ready for adoption. However, there are plenty of furry family members waiting for adoption at the Michiana Humane Society.

Click here to visit the Michiana Humane Society’s website. To donate to the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.