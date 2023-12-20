Beacon Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House team up to bring kids winter joy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ronald McDonald House Charities is helping to bring some holiday cheer to the families of kids at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

It’s an annual event, which started back in 2017, where toys and other gifts are given out to those kids free of charge. Hospital workers say contributions from the community go a long way toward making it happen every year.

“We take donations all throughout the year to help make this happen every Christmas,” said Jennifer Tonkovich, the director of women and children’s services at Memorial Hospital. “And so it could be a single gift or it could be a large gift from area businesses and things like that. Monetary gifts are also appreciated because we can go out and fill needs.”

The Winter Wonderland at RMHC Michiana is available for those families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily now through Christmas Eve.

