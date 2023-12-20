2 arrested in armed robbery during gun sale in Roseland

Police say it happened Tuesday night at University Edge Apartments.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after police say they robbed another person at gunpoint while purchasing a gun at an apartment complex in Roseland.

Officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to University Edge Apartments. The victim told officers he was attempting to sell a gun and was meeting the buyer when two males pulled out guns and stole the gun he was attempting to sell.

The suspects then ran away while one of them reportedly fired his weapon toward the seller.

Officers tracked the suspects to a nearby home and arrested them. They also recovered the stolen gun and two other guns that were possibly used during the robbery.

Roseland Police have not identified the suspects.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say it happened Tuesday night at University Edge Apartments.

2 arrested in armed robbery during gun sale in Roseland

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Police say it happened Tuesday night at University Edge Apartments.

South Bend

South Bend police officer talks about helping to save child’s life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Officer Brian Meador joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about the remarkable rescue in the South Bend Police Department's lobby.

News

South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child's life

South Bend police officer speaks after helping to save child's life

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer Brian Meador joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about what happened and what was going through his head as we look back at the remarkable rescue.

News

We're officially on the countdown to Christmas. That means being around more people this time...

Preventing the spread of RSV throughout the holiday season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Basics like washing your hands, avoiding, close contact with others, and cleaning frequently used surfaces can help prevent the spread of RSV this holiday season.

Latest News

News

RSV cases in babies rise during winter months

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watch to rain systems for the holiday weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs climb into the low 50s for Christmas weekend

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Brothers indicted for theft of 123 guns from Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Twp.

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Elkhart High School teacher gets keys to new Habitat for Humanity home

Updated: 12 hours ago