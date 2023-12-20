2 arrested in armed robbery during gun sale in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after police say they robbed another person at gunpoint while purchasing a gun at an apartment complex in Roseland.

Officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to University Edge Apartments. The victim told officers he was attempting to sell a gun and was meeting the buyer when two males pulled out guns and stole the gun he was attempting to sell.

The suspects then ran away while one of them reportedly fired his weapon toward the seller.

Officers tracked the suspects to a nearby home and arrested them. They also recovered the stolen gun and two other guns that were possibly used during the robbery.

Roseland Police have not identified the suspects.

