Swiss Valley is preparing to open for the season, making snow

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Swiss Valley is gearing up for another season, and if you need a good lift, you may want to check them out.

Generations of skiers and snow boarders come to Swiss Valley every year.

The popular ski resort, located in northeastern Cass County, is not open quite yet, but crews have been preparing for months.

“We have plenty of rental skis that we need to test, tune and wax. Our ski and board shop is open. It’s open on the weekends because people are coming in and buying gear...They are all excited. Our food and beverage managers are here. They are working. They are getting things ready,” said General Manager Jamie Stafne.

The opening date is always dependent on the weather, and since warmer weather is coming, this could delay things.

“So, the snow that we make is a little bit denser and it packs and provides the base that we need. Whereas the snow that mother nature is giving us now is great and we will take it. Obviously, we are winter lovers, so we love the snow, but ten inches of natural snow packs down to usually an average of one inch of base, so it’s not quite enough,” said Stafne.

If you are looking for something fun to do this winter season, give skiing a try.

“You can visit our website. You can learn all about it. If you’re a first timer, we can walk you through it and if you don’t have the gear, don’t be intimated because you can come here and we will set you up. We can give you a lesson,” said Stafne.

