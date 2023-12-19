Satisfy your sweet tooth at Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Nothing says “the holidays” quite like an array of desserts and sweets!

That’s why we invited Linda Skwarcan, general manager of Veni’s Sweet Shop, onto our noon show to talk more about the iconic Niles candy shop.

Veni’s started more than 100 years ago as a fruit and nut shop, then transitioned into a candy store with a soda fountain. The soda fountain was removed in the ‘70s, with the focus shifting to handmade chocolates.

Now, the shop offers a wide variety of sweets and treats! In fact, Veni’s makes homemade candy canes, which is becoming a lost art nowadays.

Skwarcan touched on all of this and more in her discussion with Laurne Moss and Joshua Short. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Veni’s Sweet Shop is located at 228 E. Main Street in downtown Niles. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The shop will be closed on Christmas Day, but will have extended hours on Christmas Eve (Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, head to the shop’s website or call 269-684-1323.

