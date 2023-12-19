Pokagon Band and Four Winds give out food for families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With less than a week until Christmas day, many families are doing last minute gift shopping and preparing for holiday traditions like Christmas family dinners. However, some aren’t as fortunate to have such a feast.

To help ease some of that stress, on Tuesday, volunteers from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos teamed up with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to give out boxes of food to families.

200 boxes were packaged. Each box contained holiday favorites like smoked ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and other canned goods.

Jennifer Webster is the vice president of food and beverage operations at Four Winds Casino and said that the event has been getting bigger ever since it was established nine years ago.

“The community members always seem very excited to receive these food baskets and it makes our team feel really good to be able to help individuals who are struggling with food shortages in the area,” Webster said.

For Webster and many of the volunteers, giving back to their community not only puts smiles on families’ faces, it does the same for them.

“I grew up in a lower middle class and poor family, and so being in a position now where I’m able to give back both financially and with my time makes me feel very good,” Webster said.

Volunteers are hoping they can continue to help families and end food shortages altogether.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer at the Northern Indiana Food Bank, you can visit its website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.