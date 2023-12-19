One School at a Time: Rise Up Academy uses Martin’s grant to buy food baskets for families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Drop by any local Martin’s Super Market this time of year, and you’ll see the hustle and bustle of the season on full display.

Among the shoppers in South Bend? Some merry elves on a mission, thanks to a big gift from Martin’s.

Allison Wells teaches English at Rise Up Academy in South Bend.

“We are an alternative school working with 11th and 12th grade students who need credit redemption,” Wells says. “They come to us so that they can graduate on time.”

And when they do, it’s an incredible feeling.

“At first, they are reluctant when they do come,” Wells says. “But when they find out we are their support system and we want them to graduate, they relax, and they have the determination to succeed.

“I love my job so much,” she adds. “I wake up every morning wanting to go to work.”

Cynthia King-Harris is a social worker at Rise Up.

“A lot of times, they come in thinking ‘we can’t do this,’ and then they get there and get settled, they just build up their confidence,” King-Harris says. “I’m utterly proud of our students.”

That’s why these teachers nominated Rise Up Academy for a $1,000 grant to surprise several families with gift baskets at the holidays.

“It’s going to give them a sense of relief, and it’s going to give them a sense of not having to worry about certain things,” King-Harris says. “They can just relax and enjoy the holiday season.”

“We know families are working hard, caring for their children, and want the best for their education,” Wells says. “We think that gifting them with food will be a great treat for the holiday season.”

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets, click here.

