Advertise With Us

One School at a Time: Rise Up Academy uses Martin’s grant to buy food baskets for families

Rise Up Academy won this month's $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin's Super Markets.
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Drop by any local Martin’s Super Market this time of year, and you’ll see the hustle and bustle of the season on full display.

Among the shoppers in South Bend? Some merry elves on a mission, thanks to a big gift from Martin’s.

Allison Wells teaches English at Rise Up Academy in South Bend.

“We are an alternative school working with 11th and 12th grade students who need credit redemption,” Wells says. “They come to us so that they can graduate on time.”

And when they do, it’s an incredible feeling.

“At first, they are reluctant when they do come,” Wells says. “But when they find out we are their support system and we want them to graduate, they relax, and they have the determination to succeed.

“I love my job so much,” she adds. “I wake up every morning wanting to go to work.”

Cynthia King-Harris is a social worker at Rise Up.

“A lot of times, they come in thinking ‘we can’t do this,’ and then they get there and get settled, they just build up their confidence,” King-Harris says. “I’m utterly proud of our students.”

That’s why these teachers nominated Rise Up Academy for a $1,000 grant to surprise several families with gift baskets at the holidays.

“It’s going to give them a sense of relief, and it’s going to give them a sense of not having to worry about certain things,” King-Harris says. “They can just relax and enjoy the holiday season.”

“We know families are working hard, caring for their children, and want the best for their education,” Wells says. “We think that gifting them with food will be a great treat for the holiday season.”

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney.
15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watch for slick & snow covered side roads. Main roads are okay!
AMC Theatres offering movie tickets for just $5 every Tuesday
AMC Elkhart 14 permanently closes doors
Concord Mall will be transformed into the Concord Business Park.
Concord Mall transforming into business park
Crews battle fire at farmhouse along M-62 just north of state line

Latest News

Aiden Kreuger is a senior at Niles High School... and something of a stock market shark.
Students embracing practicality of personal finance courses at Niles High School
Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School into charter on Dec. 13, 2023.
Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School into charter
Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer, Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht, and the WNDU Polar Bear...
WNDU First Alert Weather team visits Jefferson Elementary in Goshen
Goshen Community Schools announces new superintendent on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
Goshen Community Schools announces new superintendent
A little girl stands next to a book vending machine at Muessel Elementary School with a...
Muessel Elementary introduces book vending machine