Michigan City Walmart evacuated after 13-year-old makes false bomb threat

(kktv)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City Walmart was evacuated on Tuesday after police say a 13-year-old made a false bomb threat.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, a 911 call from an employee of the Michigan City Walmart said that an unknown person contacted the store and indicated a bomb had been placed inside around 10:50 a.m.

Multiple police entities responded to the store, including SWAT and the investigative division of MCPD. No explosive was found, and the call was determined to be a prank.

Through investigation, it was determined that a 13-year-old boy from Sarasota, Florida, called the store. Florida police say that the 13-year-old has made similar false calls to other businesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Galetti at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1090 or by email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

