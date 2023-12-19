Michiana Five for the Homeless ends operations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly a decade, Michiana Five for the Homeless has ended its operations effective Monday. The agency grew from passing out 25 blankets in Chicago to becoming a hands-on resource for the unhoused in St. Joseph County.

Michiana Five for Homeless Director Debra Applegate says the difference between their organization and others is that they prioritized going directly to the unhoused population versus waiting for them to ask for help. Noting that each person’s situation is different.

“We’re helping them to survive on the street, and I don’t think people always see that distinction. And unfortunately, with an agency like Michiana Five until people understand that homelessness and addressing homelessness takes a variety of approaches. If everyone becomes homeless in a different way, you can expect a one-stop shop way of addressing that situation to work for everybody,” says Applegate

According to our reporting partners at The South Bend Tribune, there are 550 homeless people in St. Joe County. That number has increased by 7% since 2020.

While that might not seem high to some, it doesn’t count those who are living with others or experiencing other forms of homelessness.

Applegate says she believes a contributing factor to the untimely closing is that people simply didn’t understand the agency’s mission as it differs from traditional resources for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s difficult to make people understand that we are a piece of a puzzle, and I think that’s where part of it came in. You know we never had problems with people giving us items. How some of the things we did would actually cost money, and it wasn’t just simply handing someone a pair of socks. I think that’s part of the reason why it was hard to get financial support,” says Applegate.

Michiana Five is currently going through its remaining resources and will disburse them to other area organizations with the same mission to help the unhoused in the area.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.