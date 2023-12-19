Mennonite activists call for ceasefire in Gaza outside Rep. Yakym’s office

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of Mennonites protested outside Congressman Rudy Yakym’s office in Mishawaka on Tuesday.

The group, which includes members from 16 local congregations, is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Organizers told 16 News Now they’re with the group Mennonite Action.

According to the group’s official statement, “They are a movement dedicated to peace.” Group leaders add they are shocked by Hamas’ attacks and the Israeli military’s offensive.

“I would tell Congressman Yakym that I have been to Gaza, worked for Mennonite organizations that have partners in Gaza, and I wake up every day not knowing if my friends are alive, and he has power to change that,” said Anna Johnson, a protestor.

The demonstration included prayers, hymns, and speakers with personal experience in Israel and Palestine.

Rep. Yakym previously voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act on Dec. 14, which he said would help protect Israel by providing “unprecedented support.”

“Providing for the common defense is one of our most important constitutional duties, and one that the annual NDAA addresses,” Rep. Yakym said in a press release about his signature on the bill. “With Israel under attack and growing threats from Communist China, passing a strong defense bill has never been more important. This NDAA will help keep America and our allies safe, including by giving our troops the largest pay raise in two decades, providing unprecedented support for Israel’s security, and equipping our military with the resources needed to counter the CCP’s aggression. Looking ahead, I support making long-overdue reforms to the FISA program that my colleague Jim Jordan and others have been working on. We must better protect Americans’ civil liberties while also giving law enforcement the tools they need to hunt down threats and defend the homeland.”

The actions on Tuesday were the new movement’s first public actions.

