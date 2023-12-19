Medical Moment: Preventing obesity by targeting a patient’s genes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 40% of Americans are living with obesity.

That means they’re a step above being overweight and face an increased risk for several diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and even asthma.

Now, researchers are learning more about what causes this health hazard and how to potentially prevent it. While lifestyle habits are a large part in the development of obesity, researchers are finding there may be more to the story.

“It is true that environment, and that includes diet and exercise, are major factors,” said Dr. Eyleen O’Rourke, a professor of genomics. “However, our genes also play an important role.”

University of Virginia scientists recently discovered 14 genes that can cause weight gain and three that can prevent it. They believe that these findings will one day lead to treatments that can target the genes and prevent obesity. But having the obesity genes doesn’t mean you are doomed.

“The genes only make you more likely to develop the disease or less likely,” O’Rourke explained.

A healthy diet and regular physical activity are still the best ways to prevent obesity. Experts say even small changes can add up. Replacing a daily sugary drink with water can cut 150 extra calories a day, which equals 10 pounds a year! And exercising 10 minutes three times a day can give you that 30 recommended minutes without seeming daunting. Limiting sit time is another strategy. If you work at a desk, set a reminder to get up every 30 minutes. Lastly, get enough sleep. Seven to eight hours a night reduces your risk of weight gain.

Studies show obesity also affects your wallet. Medical costs for people with obesity in the U.S. are about 30% to 40% higher than those for people without obesity. So slimming down can help save your life and your savings.

