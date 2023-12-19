Advertise With Us

Marines kick off Toys For Tots distribution in Michiana

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the weather, many hearts were warmed today as loved ones picked up gifts for hundreds of kids in Michiana who otherwise may not have had them without Toys For Tots.

Don’t let the black bags fool you; there are treasures inside. Really, these are memories to be made on a merry Christmas Day.

The line was incredibly long for day one of pickups. As you would expect, the Marines had a solid system set up for distribution. Getting not just to give the gifts, but to interact with those they are helping.

Now in his second year of working on Toys For Tots in Michana, Marine Sergeant Cristopher Smith says this experience has been extremely positive.

Toys For Tots is a great organization. Helps the community, helps the people in need. My experience with it has been nothing but great things. It’s awesome to see, to be able to give them to people who need them. And whenever you hand them the toys and see that they are physically grateful, that’s awesome,” says Smith.

WNDU has a 29-year history with Toys For Tots as an official donation site and spreading the news in Michiana about where, how, and why you need to donate.

This year, we collected over 16,000 toys and nearly $47,000 during our Toys For Tots live broadcast.

Smith was in attendance during the show to see the outpouring from the community in real-time.

“It’s always a good time with the WNDU cast; it’s awesome to see big donations wanting to come out and donate,” says Smith.

