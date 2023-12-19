Kroc Center distributes toys to hundreds of St. Joseph County families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is helping hundreds of families in St. Joseph County who are struggling to put gifts under the tree.

The community center held its annual “Distribution Day” on Tuesday, where families who signed up for Christmas assistance picked through a room full of toys for their little ones.

The Kroc Center says nearly 700 families and more than 1,500 kids will benefit from this year’s assistance program. Families also received a $50 gift card to buy clothing as well as a ham dinner to help this holiday season.

Members of the Kroc Center say “Distribution Day” is one of their favorite days of the year.

“The most exciting part for me is when a parent comes in and sees they have options, and they get to choose a toy for their child,” says Senior Kroc Officer Major Jason Poff. “And just the sense of relief that kind of comes over them. That ‘yeah, I’m gonna be able to get my kid something for Christmas.’ It’s special.”

The Kroc Center has been raising money for this year’s assistance program since early October. Over 120 volunteers were at the Kroc Center to help with Tuesday’s event.

