Indiana State Police K-9 shot in paw following stolen vehicle pursuit

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police K-9 officer was injured following a police pursuit in Lake County last week.

According to the Indiana State Police Lowell District, K-9 Rogue suffered a gunshot wound to her paw during the pursuit and apprehension of a car theft suspect on Thursday, Dec. 14. The events surrounding the K-9′s injury are still under investigation.

According to a police press release, authorities noticed a reportedly stolen vehicle traveling west on I-80 before merging onto I-65 and heading north just before 9 a.m.

Police say they tried to pull the car over, but the suspect attempted to lose authorities by entering the city of Gary. The suspect, now identified as Damontae Reed, 22, of Gary, then allegedly fled the vehicle on foot at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Wisconsin Street.

That’s when Indiana State Police says it deployed Rogue for a foot chase in pursuit of Reed. During the arrest, ISP says that Rogue suffered a gunshot wound to her paw, though it does not specify what gun the bullet was discharged from. Rogue was then taken to an animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Reed faces two felony charges, including auto theft and resisting law enforcement, as well as several lesser charges, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident.

When reached for clarification on Rogue’s injury, ISP says the investigation “into the series of events is still ongoing.”

