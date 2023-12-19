Indiana awarded $127M infrastructure grant to I-80, I-94 ‘FlexRoad’ project

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the allocation of a $127 million grant to make travel easier in the northwest region of the state on Monday.

The grant money was awarded to the Indiana Department of Transportation through the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program. The funding will be used to support the I-80/I-94 FlexRoad project.

The FlexRoad project seeks to improve traffic flow and safety along the state’s busiest interstate corridor. The project implements infrastructure improvements to reduce travel time, increase reliability and safety, and reduce carbon emissions on the 12-mile stretch of the I-80/I-94 Borman Expressway from the state line to I-65 in Gary.

“FlexRoad represents a transformational opportunity to improve mobility and safety while also providing better access to employment hubs and destinations for those who live and work near the corridor,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release. “Strategies like dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, and queue warning systems are innovative tools to help optimize traffic flow and make travel safer.”

INDOT officials say that this project will help the corridor better prepare for estimated traffic.

“The Borman accommodates an average of more than 200,000 vehicles per day, making it the busiest interstate corridor in Indiana,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Existing traffic volumes are forecast to increase nearly 20% by 2040, exacerbating already high levels of congestion and traffic incidents. FlexRoad allows INDOT to optimize traffic flow and improve safety while minimizing impacts to nearby communities.”

The project is currently in its environmental and preliminary design phase, and construction is expected to begin in 2026.

To learn more about the FlexRoad project, click here.

