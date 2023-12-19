Advertise With Us

Indiana awarded $127M infrastructure grant to I-80, I-94 ‘FlexRoad’ project

A map of the projected area.
A map of the projected area.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the allocation of a $127 million grant to make travel easier in the northwest region of the state on Monday.

The grant money was awarded to the Indiana Department of Transportation through the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program. The funding will be used to support the I-80/I-94 FlexRoad project.

The FlexRoad project seeks to improve traffic flow and safety along the state’s busiest interstate corridor. The project implements infrastructure improvements to reduce travel time, increase reliability and safety, and reduce carbon emissions on the 12-mile stretch of the I-80/I-94 Borman Expressway from the state line to I-65 in Gary.

“FlexRoad represents a transformational opportunity to improve mobility and safety while also providing better access to employment hubs and destinations for those who live and work near the corridor,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release. “Strategies like dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, and queue warning systems are innovative tools to help optimize traffic flow and make travel safer.”

INDOT officials say that this project will help the corridor better prepare for estimated traffic.

“The Borman accommodates an average of more than 200,000 vehicles per day, making it the busiest interstate corridor in Indiana,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Existing traffic volumes are forecast to increase nearly 20% by 2040, exacerbating already high levels of congestion and traffic incidents. FlexRoad allows INDOT to optimize traffic flow and improve safety while minimizing impacts to nearby communities.”

The project is currently in its environmental and preliminary design phase, and construction is expected to begin in 2026.

To learn more about the FlexRoad project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney.
15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slick roads and potential ice Tuesday morning
2 injured in Elkhart County shooting
Legendary Irish women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw with her new statue.
Notre Dame unveils statue of legendary women’s hoops coach Muffet McGraw
Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue on reports of a...
1 injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend; Michiana’s 8th shooting in last 6 days

Latest News

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a...
Gov. Holcomb: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor
Marines begin distribution for Toys for Tots
Marines kick off Toys For Tots distribution in Michiana
Parker’s departure means Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will have a third different offensive...
Troy hiring Notre Dame OC Gerad Parker as next head coach
A look at changes happening at Elkhart General Hospital