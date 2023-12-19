Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a...
Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a trailblazer for women in politics and law, died on Friday, Dec. 1.(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor.

The governor announced the directive on Monday evening in memory of the late Supreme Court justice. Per President Biden, flags should be lowered at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 19, marking the day of interment.

Gov. Holcomb is also requesting residents and businesses to lower their flags on the day of internment as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, it happened in the parking lot near JCPenney.
15-year-old boy detained after 16-year-old girl injured in shooting at University Park Mall
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slick roads and potential ice Tuesday morning
2 injured in Elkhart County shooting
Legendary Irish women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw with her new statue.
Notre Dame unveils statue of legendary women’s hoops coach Muffet McGraw
Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue on reports of a...
1 injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend; Michiana’s 8th shooting in last 6 days

Latest News

A map of the projected area.
Indiana awarded $127M infrastructure grant to I-80, I-94 ‘FlexRoad’ project
Marines begin distribution for Toys for Tots
Marines kick off Toys For Tots distribution in Michiana
Parker’s departure means Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will have a third different offensive...
Troy hiring Notre Dame OC Gerad Parker as next head coach
A look at changes happening at Elkhart General Hospital