Gov. Holcomb: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor.

The governor announced the directive on Monday evening in memory of the late Supreme Court justice. Per President Biden, flags should be lowered at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 19, marking the day of interment.

Gov. Holcomb is also requesting residents and businesses to lower their flags on the day of internment as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.