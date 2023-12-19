Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb announces passing of First Dog Henry

Henry sits with Governor Holcomb.
Henry sits with Governor Holcomb.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the passing of First Dog Henry on Monday.

First Lady Janet Holcomb with Henry.
First Lady Janet Holcomb with Henry.(WNDU)

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb said in part, “From the very first day we met him, Henry captured our hearts with his expressive face, his sweet snuggles, and his sassy attitude. Since that day, Henry has seldom been more than six feet away from me, and it often seemed his primary goal in life was being part of my shadow.  When he wasn’t with me, he was with Eric.  Henry attended countless meetings, interviews, and waited patiently and quietly under the table during official state dinners.  He participated in dozens of parades, visited every corner of the state, and knew how to find his dad’s office in the statehouse without human assistance.”

To read her full statement, click here.

