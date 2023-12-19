Gov. Holcomb announces passing of First Dog Henry

Henry brought so much joy to Hoosiers young and old, two-legged and four-legged alike. He was more than a family pet to me and Janet as he gifted us daily with his funny, loving ways that we’ll treasure forever.

We thank everyone for embracing Henry and following his journey as the First Dog of Indiana. It warmed our hearts as we travelled the state to be met with the question, ‘How’s Henry?’

Henry’s exuberance for life will be missed, and his place in our hearts never replaced.