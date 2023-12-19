First Alert Weather: Watch for slick & snow covered side roads. Main roads are okay!

Highs warm WELL above average starting Wednesday afternoon through Christmas day.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
After a quick taste of winter with snow, cold temperatures and slick roads, Michiana will be back above average by Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will build to our west and bring the 40s and 50s to the area through the weekend. Instead of snow, we will be monitoring the potential for rain on Friday. Morning temperatures the rest of the week will average above freezing starting Friday morning and through Christmas. Based on the current forecast, Christmas will be short of the record but could still register as the top 10 warmest on record.

TUESDAY: Watch for slick main roads, bridges and intersections. Some side roads are coated with light snow and ice Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 34F. Low 26F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. High 42F. Low 28F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day. Chance of light rain showers Thursday evening and night. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

