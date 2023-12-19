Elkhart General Hospital dedicates entire floor to COVID care ahead of winter surge

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General Hospital has an entire floor specially designed to treat patients with diseases like COVID, RSV and tuberculosis. This comes at a time when a winter surge is expected.

Dr. Michelle Bache, Vice President of Medical Affairs said the inspiration came from the pandemic and how they felt there were gaps during that time.

“This is called our flexible acuity unit and it is based on lessons that we learned during the pandemic as we were starting to care for COVID patients and realizing that there was really a lot of gaps in the structure and the designs of the rooms we were trying to use,” said Bache.

The floor has been open since May and currently has 15 patients.

“We learned things about the need for negative pressure, we learned things for the need to be flexible, for our rooms to able to go from very basic care needs for some patients all the way up to ICU care,” said Bache.

Elkhart General Hospital said there has been a noticeable surge in COVID cases since the Thanksgiving period.

Dr. Bache indicated the hospital’s readiness to handle the anticipated increase in cases for the upcoming holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.