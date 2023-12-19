Elkhart fire chief to retire at end of year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart says its fire chief will be retiring at the end of the year.

Shaun Edgerton served many years as an Elkhart firefighter before leaving the department to work in the private sector. He returned to the department in 2020 and was appointed fire chief by Mayor Rod Roberson.

“I appreciate Shaun’s service to our fire department and the residents of Elkhart,” Mayor Roberson said. “We wish him well in the next stage of his life.”

Edgerton’s last day will be Dec. 31.

There’s no word yet on who will become the city’s next fire chief.

