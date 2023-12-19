Elkhart fire chief to retire at end of year

Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton
Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton(City of Elkhart)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart says its fire chief will be retiring at the end of the year.

Shaun Edgerton served many years as an Elkhart firefighter before leaving the department to work in the private sector. He returned to the department in 2020 and was appointed fire chief by Mayor Rod Roberson.

“I appreciate Shaun’s service to our fire department and the residents of Elkhart,” Mayor Roberson said. “We wish him well in the next stage of his life.”

Edgerton’s last day will be Dec. 31.

There’s no word yet on who will become the city’s next fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reflects on career ahead of retirement

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Bailey is retiring in a few days after nearly 45 years in uniform and 23 years as sheriff.

News

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reflects on career ahead of retirement

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reflects on career ahead of retirement

Updated: 47 minutes ago
After 23 years as sheriff and nearly 45 years in law enforcement, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey will retire from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department at the end of the year.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Watch for slick & snow covered side roads. Main roads are okay!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs warm WELL above average starting Wednesday afternoon through Christmas day.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Swiss Valley is preparing to open for the season, making snow

Swiss Valley is preparing to open for the season, making snow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Swiss Valley is gearing up for another season, and if you need a good lift, you may want to check it out.

News

Swiss Valley shares plan for this winter season

Updated: 12 hours ago

Indiana

Henry sits with Governor Holcomb.

Gov. Holcomb announces passing of First Dog Henry

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the passing of First Dog Henry on Monday.

Elkhart

A recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus has health officials warning folks to stay out of...

Elkhart General Hospital dedicates entire floor to COVID care ahead of winter surge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
The floor has been open since May and currently has 15 patients.

Indiana

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice and a...

Gov. Holcomb: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sandra Day O’Connor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Gov. Holcomb is also requesting residents and businesses to lower their flags on the day of internment as well.

Northwest Indiana

A map of the projected area.

Indiana awarded $127M infrastructure grant to I-80, I-94 ‘FlexRoad’ project

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The grant money was awarded to the Indiana Department of Transportation through the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program.