Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg man has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire in Cass County, as prosecutors believe he may have started it himself.

Joshua Walk, 49, has been charged with three felonies: second degree arson, preparation to burn real property, and malicious destruction of property. These charges combined can carry up to 40 years in prison.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called out Monday afternoon to the house, which is situated along M-62 just north of the state line in southwestern Cass County.

Firefighters on scene told WNDU the winds and cold temperatures made their jobs even harder than normal.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Northwest Indiana

Indiana State Police K-9 shot in paw following stolen vehicle pursuit

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Connor Piper
An Indiana State Police K-9 officer was injured following a police pursuit in Lake County last week.

Holidays

Kroc Center distributes toys to hundreds of St. Joseph County families

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com and Waleed Alamleh
The community center held its annual "Distribution Day" on Tuesday, where families who signed up for Christmas assistance picked through a room full of toys for their little ones.

News

South Bend police officer who helped save child's life to join us on 16 Morning News Now

South Bend police officer who helped save child's life to join us on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer Brian Meador is going to join us on Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about what happened.

Food

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Veni's Sweet Shop has been a staple in the Niles community for more than 100 years!

Latest News

News

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Veni's Sweet Shop has been a staple in the Niles community for more than 100 years!

News

Three African painted zoo pups at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend

African painted dog pups at the Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The pups are doing well after being born in late September

News

Potawatomi African painted dog pups

Updated: 3 hours ago

Health

Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. This week, a lot of you are looking to find pain relief.

One School At A Time

Rise Up Academy won this month's $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin's Super...

One School at a Time: Rise Up Academy uses Martin’s grant to buy food baskets for families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Rise Up Academy won this month's $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin's Super Markets. They're using the money to help several of their families this holiday season.