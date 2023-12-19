Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg man has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire in Cass County, as prosecutors believe he may have started it himself.

Joshua Walk, 49, has been charged with three felonies: second degree arson, preparation to burn real property, and malicious destruction of property. These charges combined can carry up to 40 years in prison.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called out Monday afternoon to the house, which is situated along M-62 just north of the state line in southwestern Cass County.

Firefighters on scene told WNDU the winds and cold temperatures made their jobs even harder than normal.

