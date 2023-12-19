Brothers indicted for theft of 123 guns from Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have officially been indicted after they were accused of stealing more than 120 guns from a Dunham’s Sports store in Benton Township and kidnapping one of the store’s managers more than a month ago.

Brothers Dontrell Nance, 25, and Darnell Bishop, 33, both of Benton Harbor, were formally charged in federal court on Tuesday with kidnapping, robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and stealing guns from a federally licensed firearm dealer. Nance is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.

If convicted, both men face up to life in prison.

“The holidays just got merrier. Robberies and burglaries of gun dealers represent the biggest threat to our community’s public safety,” said Detroit Field Division Special Agent James Deir. “With the indictment of Dontrelle Nance and Darnell Bishop, and swift investigation from ATF’s law enforcement partners, the holidays can be celebrated without the fear of over 120 firearms finding their way into the wrong hands.”

Officials estimate $100,000 worth of guns were headed to the streets had the suspects not been caught so quickly. (WNDU)

Officials say the kidnapping and robbery was carried out back on Nov. 16 but lasted into the early hours of Nov. 17 at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue. The whole thing allegedly began with the kidnapping of the store manager — not from the store, but from outside his own home.

He allegedly told police that two unknown people approached him outside of his home and held him at gunpoint. He was then blindfolded, handcuffed, and placed in the back of his own car.

Nance and Bishop then allegedly took the manager to another location and held a gun to his head until he disclosed the passcode for the security system at the store and told them how to access it.

Bishop took the manager’s keys, entered the Dunham’s store, and left with 123 handguns packed into two large Yeti coolers. Police later recovered all but one gun.

According to court documents, the big break in the case came in the form of a failed attempt to use the store manager’s CashApp account. That’s what helped police quickly ID the suspects.

Investigators searched residences and vehicles associated with Bishop and Nance on Nov. 17 and found firearms stolen from Dunham’s as well as an additional pistol. Both men were taken into custody that same day.

