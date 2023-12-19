Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reflects on career ahead of retirement

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After 23 years as sheriff and nearly 45 years in law enforcement, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey is retiring from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Bailey got his start in law enforcement at police departments in Schoolcraft and Stevensville before landing a position as a Berrien County deputy. He won election as Berrien County Sheriff in 2000 and became the sheriff on Jan. 1, 2001.

When asked what he was most proud of during his tenure as sheriff, Bailey pointed to the various jail programs that help inmates with substance abuse and education. Bailey also made note of the 28 deputy contracts that have been added to Berrien County, providing law enforcement, protection and community engagement to various townships, schools, and organizations within Berrien County.

Sheriff Bailey has been married to his wife Peggy for 45 years. They have four children and ten grandchildren.

Sheriff Bailey joined 16 Morning News Now’s Tricia Sloma for a live interview this morning. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

